Mt. Gilead fires treasurer accused of taking nearly $74K from department Published 9:17 am Friday, February 2, 2024

By Jon Styf

The Center Square

The former treasurer of the Mt. Gilead Volunteer Fire Department in Sparta is accused of knowingly misappropriating nearly $74,000 from the department and White County Firefighters Association, according to an investigation from the Tennessee Comptroller’s office.

Brittney Webb was indicted Jan. 8 for theft over $60,000 and forgery in White County.

Webb is accused of stealing $45,983 from the fire department through cash and ATM withdrawals along with four checks written to herself from the department bank account.

She also is accused of improperly accessing the firefighters association bank account through her former husband, who was not aware of the $27,598 in misappropriated funds.