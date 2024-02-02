Mt. Gilead fires treasurer accused of taking nearly $74K from department
Published 9:17 am Friday, February 2, 2024
By Jon Styf
The Center Square
The former treasurer of the Mt. Gilead Volunteer Fire Department in Sparta is accused of knowingly misappropriating nearly $74,000 from the department and White County Firefighters Association, according to an investigation from the Tennessee Comptroller’s office.
Brittney Webb was indicted Jan. 8 for theft over $60,000 and forgery in White County.
Webb is accused of stealing $45,983 from the fire department through cash and ATM withdrawals along with four checks written to herself from the department bank account.
She also is accused of improperly accessing the firefighters association bank account through her former husband, who was not aware of the $27,598 in misappropriated funds.
Webb allegedly signed other individuals’ names on at least 10 checks without their knowledge.
“The fire department’s board should take steps to improve its financial practices,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. “These steps must include providing more oversight, requiring supporting documentation for expenditures, and accounting for all fundraising activities.”
The funds were taken between Dec. 1, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022.
The Comptroller’s Office recommended the fire department board separate financial responsibilities to provide accurate oversight, require adequate support documentation for transactions, account for fundraising activities and file annual financial reports with the Comptroller’s Office.