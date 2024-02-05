Sunny Bunch Published 6:40 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

Sunny Sue Reece Bunch was born January 24, 1952. Sunny passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Bobbie Dalton Reece, and her daughter, Wendy Traci Gibson Posey.

Sunny lived for her family and loved them immensely. She had a kind and loving heart.

She was a lifelong member of the Tennessee Walking Horse Association, where she treasured showing Champion horses and had several Championship wins. She attended countless Tennessee Walking Horse Celebrations to savor her love for horses and friends. She loved all her pets across the years deeply as she was an avid animal lover.

She was a lifelong member of New Tazewell First Baptist Church.

Sunny leaves behind the love of her life: Dennis Bunch, Sons: Travis Gibson (Heather), Zachary Bunch (Whitney Whitaker), Stepson: David Bunch (Melanie), Grandson: Hunter Gibson, Step Grandsons: Wes and Neil Bunch and 2 Foster Grandchildren. Brothers: Mike Reece and Davis Reece (Rebecca), Cherished Friends: Angie Carpenter Shockley, Wanda Dalton Coker, Shirley Bailey, Denise Evans Gibson and Judy Lester. She also leaves behind a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 7th at New Tazewell First Baptist Church from 5-7 p.m. with the funeral to follow. Graveside service, Thursday, February 8th – 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, New Tazewell.

Reverend Kim Collingsworth and Reverend Jeremy Buchanan will be officiating the services.

Pallbearers: Zachary Bunch, Winston Meyers, Tommy Givens, Gary Worley, Tim Fletcher and Aaron Reed

Honorary Pallbearers: David Ray, Wayne Lee, David Stanifer,

Jeffery Williams, Bill Russell and David Jones.

Music will be provided by Barbara Hatfield and David Painter.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to:

Traci Gibson Posey Endowed Nursing Scholarship

Lincoln Memorial University

6965 Cumberland Gap Parkway,

Harrogate, TN 37752

Special thank you from the family for the special care from Dr. Rickey Manning

Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.