LMU-OTD students published in medical journal Published 7:36 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

News Release

A team of Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) student researchers from the inaugural class of the LMU Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program (LMU-OTD) were recently published in the peer-reviewed journal “The Journal of Occupational Therapy, Schools & Early Intervention.”

LMU-OTD students Morgan Clopper, Morgan Daniels, Cristen Long, Sidney Ipock, Libby Kate Vaughn and Brock Pope worked on the publication along with their faculty mentor Deborah Zeitlin, OTD, OTR/L.

This publication is the results of a review they conducted during their research seminar course sequence. It describes an occupational therapy practitioner’s role in school settings, specifically in supporting occupations in the middle and high school settings, such as transition readiness, social participation, fine motor skills and handwriting, among other areas.

Additionally, their findings focus on barriers to service delivery, including limited resources and research to support evidence-based intervention planning and knowledge. Moreover, they reported a need to advocate for an occupational therapy practitioner’s role in those settings to support middle and high school students best.