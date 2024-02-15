LMU brings fine arts to the community Published 3:19 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

News Release

The Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Paul V. Hamilton School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences has announced a spring lineup of fine arts events for the community including theater, music, and visual arts as well as guest performances by Ariel Strings Quartet and tubist Josh Calkin.

“The arts enrich our lives and are here for the enjoyment of the local community,” said Dean Martin Sellers. “We encourage everyone to join us for all these offerings showcasing impressive creativity and talent.”

Save the dates on these events:

January 8 – February 23 – Art Exhibition at LMU Arts in the Gap, Cumberland Gap (free)

“Impaled by Impossibilities” by Kirstie L. Warren, a Kentucky-based artist working in acrylic and watercolor painting. She will receive an M.F.A. in painting from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in 2024. After serving in the Kentucky Army National Guard and establishing herself as a post-secondary educator and community leader in Fine Arts, she earned a B.S. in Sociology, a Master of Arts in psychology at Union College (2004-2011), and a Master of Arts in humanities with an emphasis on visual arts from Tiffin University (2020).

February 22 – Ariel Quartet at the Duke Hall of Citizenship at 7 p.m. (free)

Distinguished by its virtuosity, probing musical insight, and impassioned, fiery performances, the Ariel Quartet has garnered critical praise worldwide for more than twenty years. Formed when the members were just teenagers studying at the Jerusalem Academy Middle School of Music and Dance in Israel, the Ariel was named a recipient of the prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award, granted by Chamber Music America in recognition of artistic achievement and career support. Celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2023, the Quartet serves as the Faculty Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), where they direct the chamber music program and present a concert series in addition to maintaining a busy touring schedule in the United States and abroad.

March 4 – 22 – Art Exhibition at LMU Arts in the Gap, Cumberland Gap (free)

LMU Student Art Exhibition with a reception and awards ceremony March 14, 5-7 p.m. This annual student competition will showcase the work of any student enrolled at LMU, no matter their major.

March 8 – Josh Calkin at the Duke Hall of Citizenship at 7 p.m. (free)

Dr. Josh Calkin is director of bands at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. He is a professor in the Music Department whose duties include directing the Wildcat Marching Band, Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band, Brass Ensemble, and Mariachi Oro y Negro. He also teaches all applied low brass and low brass methods, world music, and instrumental conducting. Calkin holds a Bachelor of Science in Music Education from Plymouth (N.H.) State College, a Master of Music in Tuba Performance from Boise State University, and a Doctor of Musical Arts in Tuba Performance from the University of Iowa.

April 1 – May 3 – Art Exhibition at LMU Arts in the Gap, Cumberland Gap (free)

Photo/Graph by Associate Professor of Art Michael Giles and Associate Professor of English Patrick Wensink. Their reception will be April 11, 5-7 p.m. These two faculty members of the Paul V. Hamilton School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences will be showcasing their talents in photography.

April 11-13 – LMU Players Musical at Duke Hall of Citizenship at 7:30 p.m. (free to LMU students and employees)

LMU Players will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” directed by Assistant Professor of Theatre Joe Gill. This musical comedy centers on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School where six quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, run by three equally quirky grown-ups.

April 23 – LMU Concert Band at Duke Hall of Citizenship at 7 p.m. (free)

The Concert Band continues to perform music spanning the decades with a spring program that includes classics by Grainger and Holst as well as modern tunes by Budiansky and Giroux. This program will also include a performance by a percussion ensemble as well as an original arrangement of a 19th-century march written by Assistant Professor of Music Ben Bruflat.

April 24 – LMU Community Choir at Duke Hall of Citizenship at 7 p.m. (free)

The LMU Choir concert will feature a wide variety of songs for the full choir, including familiar tunes like Shenandoah and well-known songs like The Prayer (made famous by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion). The concert will also include smaller chamber groups and soloists. The singers in the choir include LMU undergraduate students, graduate students, LMU faculty, staff, and community members.

April 25 – LMU Jazz Band at Duke Hall of Citizenship at 7 p.m. (free)

The Jazz Band will showcase a variety of tunes spanning over 80 years and highlighting famed jazz musicians like Thelonious Monk and Sonny Rollins. In addition to the usual big band selections, the band will also perform music for a smaller ensemble, the jazz combo, designed to highlight the improvisational talent of the musicians. There will be no shortage of variety for the audience to enjoy this spring.