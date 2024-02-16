James “Pat” Coffey, 64

He was saved at an early age and was a member of Lone Mountain Missionary Baptist Church.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents Jessie and Ruth Coffey.

He is survived by his sister Jill Coffey.

The family will receive friends Thursday February 15, 2024 from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday February 16, 2024 at 1 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Lawrence Fultz

Pallbearers: Matt Wilkins, Gary Sweet, Mitchell Seals, J.J. “Junior” Maples, Russell Greene, Rhonda Coffey Bean, Zachary Coffey

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements