James “Pat” Coffey, 64
Published 11:24 am Friday, February 16, 2024
|James Patrick “Pat” Coffey, age 64, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born on January 15, 1960 and passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
He was saved at an early age and was a member of Lone Mountain Missionary Baptist Church.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents Jessie and Ruth Coffey.
He is survived by his sister Jill Coffey.
The family will receive friends Thursday February 15, 2024 from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday February 16, 2024 at 1 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Minister: Rev. Lawrence Fultz
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements