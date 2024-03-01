Floyd Gray, 93 Published 12:29 pm Friday, March 1, 2024

Floyd Harris Gray – age 93 of Dandridge, loving husband, father and friend, was born November 6, 1930 and passed away peacefully Wednesday February 28 in the company of his family. Born in Tazewell, he was the youngest child of Frank Treece and Stella Harris Gray.

Floyd built his life around his love for his church, his family and his farming career. For over 64 years, he was a devout member of the First Baptist Church of Dandridge serving as deacon during the majority those years. Twice he chaired the church’s building committee responsible for major expansion projects and, many times, was honored to be elected Chairman of the Deacons. He often taught Sunday School and was mentor to countless young adults through World Changers, a student ministry dedicated to improving the lives of local residents through improving their physical living conditions.

Floyd managed the Jefferson Farmers Co-Op for 36 years and was a proud farmer who loved his cattle farm dearly. He and his wife built and successfully managed a substantial farming operation in Jefferson County that continues today.

Floyd and Anna successfully raised two daughters and built their family around the church, the farm and the Tennessee Vols. It was not uncommon to see the entire family at a UT football or basketball game spending their leisure time together.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, Anna, his parents and his sister Jean Gray Litterer (William). Survivors include his daughters Deborah A. Gray of Murfreesboro and Nancy K. Gray-Barnett and her husband William (Hank) Barnett of Dandridge, sister-in-law Greta Bolton of Tazewell and several nieces, nephews, their families and close friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to noon Monday, March 4 at the First Baptist Church in Dandridge with the funeral service to follow immediately thereafter, Rev. Dr. Bob Brown and Rev. Dr. Justin Terrell officiating. Music will be provided by Mike Bundon accompanied by flutist Joy Bundon and pianist Michelle Johnson. Graveside services will follow the funeral at Fairview Cemetery in New Tazewell at 3:00 p.m. that day, Rev. Mike Gray officiating.

The family wishes to thank each of Floyd’s caregivers (Diane, Sheila, Leslie, Jo and Tiffany), Amedisys Hospice and Jefferson Park personnel for the love, compassion and kindness shown during their time with him.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice.