Water leak temporarily closes Cumberland Gap High School Published 3:35 pm Friday, March 1, 2024

Cumberland Gap High School was temporarily closed on Friday early due to a main water line break.

The disruption was caused by a sudden and unexpected issue that occurred during the school day.

According to a student at the high school, at 10:00 a.m. the students were instructed to call their parents to pick them up, but were not given any reason why.

By 10:07 a.m., alerts were being issued for parents to come and pick up their children as soon as possible.

It was later confirmed by the Arthur-Shawanee Utility District that the water supply to the school had to be cut off, and it was impossible for the school to function without water for more than a few minutes.

A representative from the utility company stated that “school had to be called off due to them not being able to be without water for more than a few minutes, that’s all”.

The issue was promptly resolved, and the school should resume its regular schedule on Monday, unless otherwise notified.