Campbell County man pleads guilty to rape, incest and assault Published 4:25 pm Monday, March 4, 2024

Staff Report

On February 29, 2024, and after a three-day trial, a Campbell County jury found Roger Lee Rich, formerly of LaFollette, Tennessee, guilty of three counts of rape, three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of incest and two counts of assault.

Campbell County Criminal Court Judge Zachary R. Walden revoked the defendant’s bond as required by law. Sentencing has been scheduled for May 6, 2024. The state was assisted in prosecuting the case by the Lafollette Police Department, the Campbell County Children’s Center, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. During the trial, the victim, her family and witnesses utilized the Safe Space room in the Campbell County Courthouse.

At trial, the state was represented by Assistant District Attorneys General Lindsey C. Cadle and Apryl Bradshaw.