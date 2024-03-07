Walters State Alumni Association plans three runs Published 4:03 pm Thursday, March 7, 2024

News Release

Start your St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans early with Walters State’s Annual Shamrock Shuffle. The 5k race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 16.

The course circles the campus and the adjoining College Square Mall, providing a flat course with moderate inclines. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., and runners line up at 7:50 a.m. Walters State students, employees, and alums who register early will pay only $25. Early registration is $30 and event-day registration is $40. Registration includes a free T-shirt while supplies last. The Walters State National Alumni Association sponsors this event, with proceeds benefitting the Walters State Foundation.

Email newsletter signup

“This has become such a fun event with many participants wearing green,” said Jonathan Nash, race coordinator and assistant director of alumni affairs and annual giving at Walters State. “Some people bring their families and walk at a fun pace, while more serious runners seek their personal best time.”

Due to the growing popularity of this event, the alum association has scheduled two new one-mile runs this spring.

The inaugural running of the Sevier County Campus One-Mile Run will be on Saturday, March 30, with the route circling the campus. Registration opens at 11 a.m., with runners lining up at 11:50 a.m. and the run beginning at noon. The cost is $20 for Walters State alums, students, and staff. For others, the registration fee is $25. Free T-shirts are available to registrants while supplies last.

The Morristown Public Safety Campus One-Mile Run will be held on Saturday, April 13. This run will be on the Walters State Public Safety Campus, located at 1609 College Park Drive. The course features a loop around the driving course. Registration opens at 11 a.m., with runners lining up at noon. The early registration fee for students, employees, and alumni is $20, with early registration for others at $25. Registration on the day of the event is $30.

“These, like the Shamrock Shuffle, are great for those who want to walk or run,” Nash said.

For more information or to register, visit https://ws.edu/alumni/events/ or contact Nash at 423-585-6976 or Jonathan.Nash@ws.edu.