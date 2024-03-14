Missing Claiborne County man found dead in Kentucky Published 5:07 pm Thursday, March 14, 2024

The body of a missing Claiborne County man was found in Kentucky this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, March 13, 86-year-old Curtis Mason of Harrogate had been reported missing.

He was last seen Monday, February 26, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation subsequently issued a Silver Alert.

Business cameras captured Mason’s vehicle, a 2004 silver Pontiac Montana, in Middlesboro, Pineville and along Highway 92.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and Mason’s family members had been searching for him for several weeks.

Mason was found in the Goldens Creek area of Knox County near 1809 after individuals riding in the region told those searching for him they had seen his van. He was pronounced deceased.

While Knox County Lt. Sam Mullins heads up the Kentucky portion of the investigation, Claiborne County Detectives and TBI are in charge of the Tennessee investigation. No foul play is suspected.

The Knox County SORT team also assisted on the scene.