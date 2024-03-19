Age vertification to view porn online proposed in Tennessee

The recurring maintenance and storage expenses, software licensing and staffing will lead to the recurring expenses.
“Introducing children to pornography constitutes a type of sexual abuse and exploitation, with profound implications for their intellectual growth and emotional health,” Massey said. “We need to make every effort to prevent children from accessing online sites with content that is not only extremely inappropriate for children but can damage their development and impact their relationships.”
The bill will next head to the full Senate after unanimously passing the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee.
Massey cited a survey from Common Sense Media saying 73% of those ages 13 to 17 have watched pornography online and 54% say they watched before they turned 13.