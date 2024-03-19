Age vertification to view porn online proposed in Tennessee Published 5:25 pm Tuesday, March 19, 2024

By Jon Styf

The Center Square

A Tennessee bill would make it a felony for an adult content website to allow access to a minor without age verification.

Email newsletter signup

The offense would become a class C felony and the entity would be liable for damages, including attorney’s costs and court fees.

“Website owners must implement a reasonable age verification method for access and anonymize any personally identified information used for historical data and statistics,” said Sen. Becky Massey, R-Knoxville.

A fiscal note on Senate Bill 1792 estimates it will cost the state more than $4 million in the first year and then $2 million each year after that. The law would go into effect on Jan. 1.

The Department of Homeland Security estimated that it would cost $3 million to create a cyber forensics lab to investigate offenses. The cost includes the lab, equipment, storage, software licensing and training.