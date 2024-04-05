Benny F. Breeding, 79
Published 12:09 pm Friday, April 5, 2024
|Benny F. Breeding, age 79, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born March 22, 1945 and passed away on March 30, 2024 at the Claiborne Medical Center with his family by his side.
Benny was a member of Tazewell Baptist Church. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he patrolled the DMZ in Korea. Benny was an avid reader of all literature. In his younger days, he was known as a “firecracker” who loved to get a smile out of everyone. Benny enjoyed farming and spending time with his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. In his later years, he could be seen running the roads, albeit on the wrong side. Benny most of all was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend.
Preceded in death by father and mother, Bill and Edna Haley Breeding; granddaughter, Allee Marie; grandson, John Wesley; sister, Thelma Pressnell; brothers, JD Watson and Bill Parker.
Survived by wife of 58 years Ruthie Breeding
Special thanks to his nurses: Tyler, Cody, Mikayla, Brooke, Carlis
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Coffey Funeral
