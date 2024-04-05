Benny F. Breeding, 79

Benny F. Breeding, age 79, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born March 22, 1945 and passed away on March 30, 2024 at the Claiborne Medical Center with his family by his side. Benny was a member of Tazewell Baptist Church. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he patrolled the DMZ in Korea. Benny was an avid reader of all literature. In his younger days, he was known as a “firecracker” who loved to get a smile out of everyone. Benny enjoyed farming and spending time with his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. In his later years, he could be seen running the roads, albeit on the wrong side. Benny most of all was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Preceded in death by father and mother, Bill and Edna Haley Breeding; granddaughter, Allee Marie; grandson, John Wesley; sister, Thelma Pressnell; brothers, JD Watson and Bill Parker. Survived by wife of 58 years Ruthie Breeding

Daughter: Michele (Benny) Coffey

Son: Shane (Amanda) Breeding

Grandchildren: Blaine “MainMan” Coffey

Olivia “Purty” (Matthew) Hall

Alston “Hammer” Breeding

RaeEllen “Princey” Coffey

Weston “Bossman” Breeding

Ava “Poppy’s Queen” Breeding

Brother: Roscoe(Joyce) Watson

Beloved cat: Little Britches

and a host of other relatives and friends. Email newsletter signup Special thanks to his nurses: Tyler, Cody, Mikayla, Brooke, Carlis

Caregivers: Benny Nichols, Lois Saylor, Lennie Patton, Catlin Bridges.

Home Health caregivers: Dorothy Davis, Holly Cheek, Kari Derryberry, Nikki Rowe, Eric Young, George

Durham, and Cody Malone. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Coffey Funeral

Home in New Tazewell. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM in Old Irish Cemetery. Obituary: Rev. Judy Keller;

Officiating: Rev. Steve Barnard;

Eulogy: Michele Coffey;

Singers: Springdale Youth Choir

Pallbearers: Blaine Coffey, Alston Breeding, Weston Breeding, Matthew Hall, Rick Roberts, Jason Roberts, Jamie Roberts, Benny Nichols, and Lennie Patton.