Ky. man arrested on drug trafficking charges Published 7:04 pm Monday, April 22, 2024

By Jay Compton

Bell County deputies arrested a Harlan man on multiple charges following a traffic stop on 25E in Pineville early Thursday morning, April 18.

According to a release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Hunter Luttrell conducted the stop at 3:28 a.m. on a 2015 Camaro after the vehicle was seen swerving in the roadway multiple times on the Robert Madon Bypass in Pineville.

Once stopped, Deputy Luttrell, assisted by Deputy Samson Churchwell, questioned the driver and his passenger — 46-year-old James Stacey Reynolds of Harlan.. While the driver was being checked for signs of impairment, Reynolds was asked to step out of the vehicle and asked if he had anything illegal in his possession. Reynolds presented a pipe with a clear crystal substance believed to be Methamphetamine.

Consent to search the vehicle was asked and verbal consent given. The K-9 unit from Pineville Police Department assisted on scene and the K-9 alerted on the vehicle. During a search incident to arrest Reynolds, a large bulge was discovered in his back. He became resistant to officers and attempted to run into the roadway. Reynolds was then taken to the ground and placed in custody found to be manifestly under the influence.

While entering the Bell County Detention Center, Reynolds was advised by jail staff and deputies that should he be found with anything illegal during the booking process, he would be additionally charged. As he was being processed, he was found to be in possession of 25.5 grams of suspected Heroin which he told staff to “throw away.”

James Stacey Reynolds was charged with possession of controlled substance -1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, public intoxication, and additionally charged with promoting contraband – 1st degree, possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Heroin), trafficking in controlled substance – 1st offense (Heroin), and tampering with physical evidence.

After the driver of the vehicle was questioned and assessed, he was free to go.

Assisting on scene was Pineville Officer Patrick Brooks.

In February of this year Reynolds was arrested on similar charges in Powell County, Kentucky, including public intoxication-controlled substances, aggravated trafficking in controlled substances – greater than 28 grams of Fentanyl, and trafficking in a controlled substance – 3rd Degree. His $100,000 bond on those charges has been revoked.