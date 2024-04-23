Seedtime on the Cumberland June 1 in Whitesburg, Ky. Published 2:02 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Appalshop has announced the lineup for Seedtime on the Cumberland June 1 in Whitesburg.

The free annual festival will feature live music, jam sessions, food and art, including a quilt exhibit hosted by the Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center.

Performers for the 2024 festival include Sunrise Ridge, John Haywood, Jay Skaggs, Randy Wilson, The Heavenly Voices (from Williams Chapel AME Zion Church in Big Stone Gap, Virginia), Mike Ellison, Coaltown Dixie, Matthew Sidney Parsons featuring Logan Cooper, and Sarah Kate Morgan.

The punk show will feature the Laurel Hells Ramblers, Appalachiatari, Kareem Ledell, geonovah, Dungeon, LIPS, Hedonista and Killii Killii.

The main event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 1 at Appalshop’s Solar Pavilion at 91 Madison Avenue in downtown Whitesburg. The punk show will begin at 7 p.m. at the Whitesburg Skate Park, 122 Arizona Avenue.

Founded in 1969, Appalshop is an arts, media and education nonprofit based in Whitesburg that seeks to document and revitalize the traditions and creativity of Appalachia. A news release says Seedtime on the Cumberland “furthers Appalshop’s mission by celebrating Appalachian culture, music, and stories that commercial media won’t share; challenging stereotypes; supporting grassroots efforts to achieve justice and equity; and celebrating cultural diversity.”

For more information, call (606) 633-0108, visit appalshop.org/seedtime, or email seedtime@appalshop.org.