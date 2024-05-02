Tennessee Legislature approves bills to report on immigration, crime

Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, asked if the report did anything to support those coming into the country.

“That’s irrelevant and immaterial to this bill,” said Rep. Jake McCalmon, R-Franklin. “This is talking about folks who are currently sitting in our county jails and our prisons within the state to simply assess the cost that it’s costing Tennessee taxpayers.”

Pearson said he believes “we are failing to do anything substantive or substantial” to support those coming to Tennessee, saying non-citizens commit 30% less likely to be incarcerated than citizens, according to Stanford research.

The bill was amended to exclude data on those in the country using a proper passport.

Senate Bill 757 requires local law enforcement to verify the citizenship of a detainee and report the individual to the DAGC if found to be illegally in the country.

Those arrested will need to supply a Social Security card or number, a Tennessee drivers’ license or photo identification, a green card or student visa, a valid passport, United States birth certificate or a certificate of naturalization.

A stipulation was put into the law allowing law enforcement to judge if an individual is a homeless resident of the United States without proper documentation.