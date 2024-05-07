Drag racing set to become a felony in Tennessee
Published 2:23 pm Tuesday, May 7, 2024
By Jon Styff
The Center Square
The Tennessee Legislature passed a bill making drag racing or organized street racing a Class E felony instead of a misdemeanor.
The bill will next head to Gov. Bill Lee for his approval.
The fiscal note on House Bill 2814 says it will cost the state more than $130,000 in additional costs of incarceration.
“I’ve been in front of y’all many times on this topic of reckless driving and drag racing,” said Rep. John Gillespie, R-Memphis. “It’s unfortunately still something that plaguing our communities, both urban and rural.”
Senate Bill 2570 allows for lawsuits to be filed if a person or company suffers a loss because a “defendant intentionally obstructed a highway, street, or other place used for the passage of vehicles or conveyances.”