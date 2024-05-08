Tennessee awards $14M in business incentive grants Published 2:52 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2024

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

Tennessee is set to approve $14 million in incentives to businesses through its FastTrack program.

The Department of Economic and Community Development’s FastTrack grant program are state grants sent to companies to help offset the costs of expanding or moving into the state with the goal of increasing the number of full-time jobs and the average wages of jobs available in an area.

Greenheck Fan Corp. will receive $6.5 million toward a $300 million Knoxville corporate campus, the company’s fourth such campus.