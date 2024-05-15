Call for nominations for Best of Claiborne County Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Our Best of Claiborne County promotion is now underway with the launch of the nomination round. Now through the end of May, we ask that you visit www.claiborneprogress.com/contests to nominate your regional favorites.

You can submit your selections in Food and Drink, Out and About, Professionals, Services and Shops categories. There are over 100 subcategories in total, and each business can be nominated for multiple subcategories.

It’s really easy and fast to vote with our new platform, and business owners and employees are encouraged to participate. Voting round will be June/July, but first, a nomination is required! Nominations close 5/30, so submit today!