Men’s golf comes up short at South/SE Regional Published 3:41 pm Monday, May 20, 2024

LMU Athletics

The men’s golf squad finished their season at the NCAA South/Southeast Regional after falling to a 14th place team finish through rounds of 289-296-305 to finish 26-over in the tournament. North Georgia wins the regional with a score of nine-under. Joining them in the finals will be Coker, Lee, West Florida, and Wingate alongside individuals from Nova Southeastern and Florida Southern.

After being washed out of Thursday’s round, the field played two consecutive rounds on Friday where they fell to an eighth place tie. The final day would put qualifying just out of reach for the Splitters, ending a historic season for the program. Max Reynolds led the way for the team, ending the tournament tied for 17th as his rounds of 71-74-73 would leave him tallying two-over. George Durkan’s rounds of 76-71-75 (+6) would leave him tied for 40th. Loic Naas finished tied for 54th via an eight-over total (71-75-78). Alex James would shoot 78-72-79 and Ian Taggart 75-76-79 to round out the LMU lineup at 13-over and 14-over, respectively.

LMU finishes the season holding a #2 national ranking for the duration of the Spring season (Scoreboard). Reynolds, Durkan, Naas, and James all also would hold Top 50 national rankings to end the season. Those four with the addition of Ian Taggart would all post adjusted scoring averages under par on the year, totaling 20 individual finishes within the Top 10 among them.