Durkan, James, and Reynolds receive PING All-Region Honors Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2024

LMU Athletics

George Durkan, Alex James, and Max Reynolds all receive nods from the GCAA in the 2024 DII PING All-Region Teams. The three Splitters receive their honors in the Southeast Region, with all eight DII regions having 12 recipients.

Durkan is a junior from Much Hadham, England, having a breakout season for the Railsplitters. He finished the season with a 70.6 adjusted scoring average with six Top 10 finishes, all contributing to his #24 national ranking.

James, a native of Ramsbottom, England, posted six Top 10 finishes of his own. His senior season also prompted a #30 national ranking and a 71 adjusted scoring average.

Reynolds hails from Doncaster, England. His junior season finishes on a #19 national ranking with an adjusted scoring average of 71 strokes with eight Top 20 finishes on the year.