Dept. of Tourism Development visits Claiborne County Published 4:56 pm Tuesday, May 28, 2024

The Tennessee Department of Tourism Development visited Claiborne County again on May 17 for a very informative meeting at The Olde Mill Inn in Cumberland Gap about the Bike TN initiative that kicked off this month. “We were blessed to have people attend who are truly interested in increasing biking here, including people from The Jeff Roth Foundation. The Cumberland Gap Trail is one of the best in the state,” said Karyn Clark from the Claiborne Economic Partnership.