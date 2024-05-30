Tennessee reforms vehicle booting laws Published 3:35 pm Thursday, May 30, 2024

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

A $75 cap on how much a company can charge for removing a boot from a vehicle will go into place July 1.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed House Bill 1731 into law Tuesday that prohibits booting unless an individual is licensed through a local government. To boot a car in a commercial parking lot, a licensed parking attendant must be present, identifiable as an employee and available to remove the boot within 45 minutes of a driver’s call.