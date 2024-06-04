Cumberland Gap man charged with sexual offenses involving female juvenile Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, June 4, 2024

A Middlesboro High School teacher has been arrested in Claiborne County and is awaiting extradition to Bell County on sexual offense charges involving a female juvenile.

50-year-old Craig Callen of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, is charged with Rape-3rd degree, Sodomy-3rd degree, Sexual Abuse-1st degree and Procuring the Use of a Minor by Electronic Means.

According to KSP Public Affairs Trooper Shane Jacobs, Kentucky State Police began investigating the sexual complaint Wednesday morning, May 29, 2024, in the Middlesboro community. Detectives interviewed individuals about the incident and their investigation led to a warrant being issued for Callen, who taught Social Studies at MHS.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department arrested Callen and he was lodged in the Claiborne County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Bell County.

Detective Kevin Howard is continuing the investigation.

“This is an ongoing investigation with law enforcement regarding personnel and we cannot comment at this time. We have turned the matter over to our legal counsel and will make a statement when we are at liberty to do so,” Middlesboro Superintendent Waylon Allen said in a statement to WRIL.

Callen has been terminated from the Middlesboro School System.