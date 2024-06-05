LMU School of Business Partners with Handshake Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Parker Estes

LMU

The Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) School of Business announces its partnership with Handshake, the nation’s premier college-to-career network and student-centered job board. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as the School of Business becomes the first department at LMU to adopt this platform.

Email newsletter signup

“The School of Business is thrilled to adopt the Handshake platform as it offers a significant advancement in our ability to connect students with internship and job opportunities, directly supporting our mission to prepare students for successful careers,” said Dr. Kelsey Metz, dean of the School of Business.

Handshake is a student resource, providing access to career opportunities and facilitating connections with leading employers. Through this partnership, LMU students will benefit from enhanced career services, including job postings, internships, and career events tailored to their academic pursuits within the School of Business.

LMU encourages employers and students to take advantage of the opportunities provided by Handshake. Employers interested in recruiting LMU’s top talent are invited to explore Handshake’s features. Likewise, students seeking internships or career paths are encouraged to sign up for a Handshake account through LMU to access resources and opportunities.

For more information about the School of Business’s partnership with Handshake, please contact Joy Williams at Joy.Williams@lmunet.edu or 423.869.6450