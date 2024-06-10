Haskell Wells, 75 Published 9:57 am Monday, June 10, 2024

Haskell Wells, age 75, of Lone Mountain Tennessee was born August 13, 1948 and went to be with the Lord June 6, 2024 at Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center. At an early age, he professed his faith in Jesus Christ and was a member of Duncan Chapel Baptist Church. After graduating from John A. Gupton College in 1995, Haskell served as a funeral director and embalmer until his retirement. He also served as a Claiborne County commissioner for several years. Haskell treasured all of his family. He especially loved his role as Papaw to his granddaughters and beloved great-grandson Silas.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Eula Gray Wells and his beloved wife JoAnne Wells. Left to cherish his memory is Son: Steve (Marietta) Wells of New Tazewell, TN. Daughter: Heather (Mike) Rowland of Tazewell, TN. Granddaughters: Marah (Zach) Givens of New Tazewell, TN, Emily and Olivia Rowland of Tazewell, TN. Great-Grandson: Silas Givens. Sisters: Wanda Duncan and Phyllis (Don) Rose. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday June 9, 2024 from 1:30 until 3:30 at Coffey Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 4:00 PM at Fairview Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Lawrence Fultz;

Singer: Terry Keck;

Pallbearers: Dennis Wells, Brad Wells, David Wells, Zach Givens, Randy Love, and Eric Rose

Honorary Pallbearers: Andy Rose and Silas Givens.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.