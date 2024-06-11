City of Harrogate to host 2nd annual Fourth of July Celebration Published 3:44 pm Tuesday, June 11, 2024

The City of Harrogate’s second annual Fourth of July Celebration will be held on Thursday, July 4 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the new Harrogate City park on Forge Ridge Road.

There will be free watermelon, live local music, inflatables and water slides for the kids.

Music will be by the Powers Family, Cody Fuson, Chris Ellis & Family and Tennessee 90 Bluegrass Band.

Mackies Saved Ice and other food trucks and food vendors will be on hand.

Last year’s singing and celebration was a big hit for the city.

“After I got elected mayor I thought it was important to do things that involve the city and give the people in the city some things to do that had not been done before. That’s why we’ve started a Christmas parade and this Fourth of July event,” Harrogate Mayor Troy Poore said. “It was my idea to start it, but it’s not just me, the Aldermen support it 100-percent and the businesses have been really supportive.

“It doesn’t cost the city a whole lot of money and it’s something the citizens of Harrogate — and of course anyone can come — but it gives people something to participate in and say they were a part of.”

Poore said he was expecting a big crowd to come out for this year’s event.

“We had a really good crowd last year and I’m expecting people to come out again,” he said. “People can bring their lawn chairs and we’ll have the music and things for the kids to do. It will go solid from 12:15 to 4:30 and people can come and go as they please.”

Harrogate’s celebration does not include fireworks as it is a daytime event.