Mrs. Kathy L. Robinette, 66 Published 4:25 pm Thursday, July 11, 2024

Mrs. Kathy L. Robinette age 66 of New Tazewell, TN was born June 16, 1958 and went to be with the Lord July 8, 2024. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Kathy owned and operated Hilltop Recycling in Maynardville, TN.

She was preceded in death by her:

Parents: Luther and Opal Shortridge

Husband: Carlson Robinette

Brothers and Sisters: Johnny, Deno, Pettey and Roger Shortridge, Jodi Stephie, and Phyllis Hunt

She is survived by her:

Daughter: Bobbie Blankenship

Sons: Leroy Eggleston and Austin Shortridge

Grandchildren: Zachary, Bentley, Marquis and Averly

Sisters: Sharon Faircloth and Shirley Shortridge.

And a host of many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 11AM until 12 Noon at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home, LLC

A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at 12 Noon in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Minton officiating.