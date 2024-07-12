Tennessee will reallocate funds not spent from $3.7B of federal recovery funds Published 12:34 pm Friday, July 12, 2024

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

Tennessee will have agreements in place before the Dec. 31 deadline for all $3.7 billion of its federal American Rescue Plan funds.

The group overseeing those allocations now knows that, if those funds are not fully spend on those projects, it can redirect the funds to other eligible projects during 2025 and 2026.

Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group already had $30 million to reallocate at its July meeting from funds that were not spent.

The largest block of funds was more than $21 million allocated to health care facility staffing assistance grants with an additional $3.7 million from health care resiliency capital investments and $1.6 million from workforce transformation funds.