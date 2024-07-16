How to Watch the WNBA Today | July 17
Published 10:48 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2024
On a Wednesday WNBA schedule that features two interesting matchups, the Atlanta Dream versus the Minnesota Lynx is one game in particular to catch.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
