How to Watch the WNBA Today | July 17

Published 10:48 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | July 17

On a Wednesday WNBA schedule that features two interesting matchups, the Atlanta Dream versus the Minnesota Lynx is one game in particular to catch.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSN and Peachtree TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the WNBA Today | July 16

How to Watch the WNBA Today | July 16

How to Watch the Braves vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14

How to Watch the Braves vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, July 14: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, July 14: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the Braves vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 13

How to Watch the Braves vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 13

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup