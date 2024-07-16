WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, July 17

Published 9:39 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

Betting on today’s WNBA action will be much easier after taking a look at the computer projections for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.

WNBA Picks Today – July 17

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Lynx (-7.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (152.5)
  • Prediction: Lynx 85, Dream 71

How to Watch

  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN and Peachtree TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Wings (+3.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (178.5)
  • Prediction: Fever 86, Wings 84

How to Watch

  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

