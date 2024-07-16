WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, July 17 Published 9:39 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Betting on today’s WNBA action will be much easier after taking a look at the computer projections for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.

Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

WNBA Picks Today – July 17

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (-7.5)

Lynx (-7.5) Total Pick: Over (152.5)

Over (152.5) Prediction: Lynx 85, Dream 71

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN and Peachtree TV

BSN and Peachtree TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Wings (+3.5)

Wings (+3.5) Total Pick: Under (178.5)

Under (178.5) Prediction: Fever 86, Wings 84

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.