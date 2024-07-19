How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19 Published 7:06 am Friday, July 19, 2024

Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves square off against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, July 19, 2024

Friday, July 19, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank 10th-best in baseball with 109 total home runs.

Atlanta is 11th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Atlanta is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (407 total).

The Braves rank 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 21 mark in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.40 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.189).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Schwellenbach is looking to record his third quality start in a row in this game.

Schwellenbach will aim to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/10/2024 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away Charlie Morton Slade Cecconi 7/11/2024 Diamondbacks L 1-0 Away Max Fried Brandon Pfaadt 7/12/2024 Padres W 6-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Matt Waldron 7/13/2024 Padres L 4-0 Away Reynaldo López Dylan Cease 7/14/2024 Padres W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Randy Vasquez 7/19/2024 Cardinals – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Sonny Gray 7/20/2024 Cardinals – Home Charlie Morton Kyle Gibson 7/21/2024 Cardinals – Home Max Fried Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds – Home – Hunter Greene 7/23/2024 Reds – Home – – 7/24/2024 Reds – Home – –

