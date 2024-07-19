How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20 Published 7:06 am Friday, July 19, 2024

The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Marcell Ozuna to the plate against the St. Louis Cardinals and Alec Burleson, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads play on Saturday at 1:07 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024

Saturday, July 20, 2024 Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank 10th-best in baseball with 109 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .405.

The Braves are 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (407 total runs).

The Braves’ .304 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 average in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.40 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.189).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (5-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.07 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Thursday, July 11 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Morton is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the season in this outing.

Morton is seeking his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/10/2024 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away Charlie Morton Slade Cecconi 7/11/2024 Diamondbacks L 1-0 Away Max Fried Brandon Pfaadt 7/12/2024 Padres W 6-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Matt Waldron 7/13/2024 Padres L 4-0 Away Reynaldo López Dylan Cease 7/14/2024 Padres W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Randy Vasquez 7/20/2024 Cardinals – Home Charlie Morton Kyle Gibson 7/20/2024 Cardinals – Home Bryce Elder Sonny Gray 7/21/2024 Cardinals – Home Max Fried Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds – Home – Hunter Greene 7/23/2024 Reds – Home – – 7/24/2024 Reds – Home – –

