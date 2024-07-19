How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20
Published 7:06 am Friday, July 19, 2024
The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Marcell Ozuna to the plate against the St. Louis Cardinals and Alec Burleson, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads play on Saturday at 1:07 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024
- Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank 10th-best in baseball with 109 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .405.
- The Braves are 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (407 total runs).
- The Braves’ .304 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 average in baseball.
- Atlanta has a 3.40 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Atlanta’s pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.189).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (5-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.07 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday, July 11 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Morton is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Morton is seeking his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/10/2024
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Slade Cecconi
|7/11/2024
|Diamondbacks
|L 1-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Brandon Pfaadt
|7/12/2024
|Padres
|W 6-1
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Matt Waldron
|7/13/2024
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|Dylan Cease
|7/14/2024
|Padres
|W 6-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Randy Vasquez
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Gibson
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|–
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sonny Gray
|7/21/2024
|Cardinals
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Miles Mikolas
|7/22/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|–
|Hunter Greene
|7/23/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|–
|–
|7/24/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|–
|–
