How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, July 20: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:18 am Saturday, July 20, 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Twins hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today.

We’ve got everything you need in terms of how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 20

Tampa Bay Rays (48-49) at New York Yankees (59-40)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-8, 3.67 ERA)

Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-8, 3.67 ERA) Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (4-4, 2.9 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (50-46) at Atlanta Braves (53-42)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.07 ERA)

Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.07 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 4.16 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (48-50) at Toronto Blue Jays (44-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 4.42 ERA)

Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 4.42 ERA) Tigers Starter: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.3 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (41-56) at Oakland Athletics (38-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (5-6, 4.75 ERA)

Mitch Spence (5-6, 4.75 ERA) Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (0-1, 12 ERA)

New York Mets (49-47) at Miami Marlins (34-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (1-4, 5.47 ERA)

Roddery Munoz (1-4, 5.47 ERA) Mets Starter: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.78 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (62-35) at Pittsburgh Pirates (49-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (4-2, 2.83 ERA)

Luis Ortiz (4-2, 2.83 ERA) Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (7-4, 2.96 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (47-51) at Washington Nationals (45-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.2 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.2 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.33 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (59-38) at Texas Rangers (46-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.96 ERA)

Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.96 ERA) Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez (11-4, 3.88 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (27-72) at Kansas City Royals (53-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Brady Singer (5-6, 3.2 ERA)

Brady Singer (5-6, 3.2 ERA) White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (1-3, 4.41 ERA)

San Diego Padres (50-50) at Cleveland Guardians (59-37)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.77 ERA)

Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.77 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (8-8, 3.99 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (55-42) at Minnesota Twins (54-42)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (8-7, 5.11 ERA)

Pablo Lopez (8-7, 5.11 ERA) Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (6-5, 4.11 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (53-43) at Los Angeles Dodgers (57-41)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 6.3 ERA)

Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 6.3 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.32 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-48) at Chicago Cubs (47-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (2-7, 6.78 ERA)

Kyle Hendricks (2-7, 6.78 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (6-5, 3.87 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (47-51) at Colorado Rockies (35-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (1-3, 6 ERA)

Kyle Freeland (1-3, 6 ERA) Giants Starter: Logan Webb (7-7, 3.47 ERA)

Houston Astros (51-46) at Seattle Mariners (52-47)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: George Kirby (7-7, 3.29 ERA)

George Kirby (7-7, 3.29 ERA) Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (8-5, 3.66 ERA)

