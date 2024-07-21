How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, July 21: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:18 am Sunday, July 21, 2024

There is no shortage of excitement on today’s MLB schedule, including the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Minnesota Twins.

Info on how to watch today’s MLB action is included for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 21

Milwaukee Brewers (56-42) at Minnesota Twins (54-43)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Roku

TV Channel: Roku

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Joe Ryan (6-6, 3.53 ERA)

Joe Ryan (6-6, 3.53 ERA) Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (2-7, 4.94 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (51-47) at Atlanta Braves (54-43)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

TV Channel: BSSE

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 4.43 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 4.43 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (7-8, 5.13 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (49-49) at New York Yankees (59-41)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

TV Channel: YES

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (7-4, 3.6 ERA)

Marcus Stroman (7-4, 3.6 ERA) Rays Starter: Shane Baz (0-1, 5.23 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (62-36) at Pittsburgh Pirates (50-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Marco Gonzales (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Marco Gonzales (1-0, 2.45 ERA) Phillies Starter: Tyler Phillips (1-0, 4.5 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (47-52) at Washington Nationals (46-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

TV Channel: MASN

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (7-8, 3.49 ERA)

Jake Irvin (7-8, 3.49 ERA) Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (9-6, 3.39 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (49-50) at Toronto Blue Jays (44-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

TV Channel: BSDET

When: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (7-8, 4.5 ERA)

Kevin Gausman (7-8, 4.5 ERA) Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (1-2, 5.47 ERA)

New York Mets (50-47) at Miami Marlins (34-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

TV Channel: BSFL

When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.72 ERA)

Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.72 ERA) Mets Starter: Christian Scott (0-2, 4.36 ERA)

San Diego Padres (51-50) at Cleveland Guardians (59-38)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

TV Channel: SDPA

When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (8-5, 3.58 ERA)

Ben Lively (8-5, 3.58 ERA) Padres Starter: Michael King (7-6, 3.41 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (27-73) at Kansas City Royals (54-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (11-4, 2.48 ERA)

Seth Lugo (11-4, 2.48 ERA) White Sox Starter: Drew Thorpe (3-1, 3.58 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-48) at Chicago Cubs (47-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

TV Channel: MARQ

When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.97 ERA)

Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.97 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (4-6, 3.97 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (60-38) at Texas Rangers (46-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

TV Channel: BSSW

When: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (3-10, 3.79 ERA)

Andrew Heaney (3-10, 3.79 ERA) Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (4-5, 4.38 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (47-52) at Colorado Rockies (36-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

TV Channel: COLR

When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (2-6, 4.61 ERA)

Austin Gomber (2-6, 4.61 ERA) Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (1-0, 3.72 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (41-57) at Oakland Athletics (39-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

TV Channel: BSW

When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (4-4, 5.29 ERA)

Joey Estes (4-4, 5.29 ERA) Angels Starter: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.45 ERA)

Houston Astros (52-46) at Seattle Mariners (52-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

TV Channel: SCHN

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (3-1, 2.45 ERA)

Bryan Woo (3-1, 2.45 ERA) Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-4, 2.56 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (53-44) at Los Angeles Dodgers (58-41)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: James Paxton (7-2, 4.38 ERA)

James Paxton (7-2, 4.38 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (6-7, 3.04 ERA)

