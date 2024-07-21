How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21 Published 1:06 am Sunday, July 21, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Alec Burleson on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024

Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are ninth-best in MLB play with 114 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .407 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Atlanta ranks 19th in runs scored with 415 (4.3 per game).

The Braves are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Braves’ 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.

Atlanta has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective nine K/9, the third-best in the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.194).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, July 13, the righty tossed seven innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Schwellenbach is aiming to earn his third straight quality start in this outing.

Schwellenbach will try to build upon a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

So far he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/12/2024 Padres W 6-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Matt Waldron 7/13/2024 Padres L 4-0 Away Reynaldo López Dylan Cease 7/14/2024 Padres W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Randy Vasquez 7/20/2024 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Charlie Morton Kyle Gibson 7/20/2024 Cardinals L 9-5 Home Bryce Elder Sonny Gray 7/21/2024 Cardinals – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds – Home Max Fried Hunter Greene 7/23/2024 Reds – Home – – 7/24/2024 Reds – Home Chris Sale Frankie Montás 7/25/2024 Mets – Away – Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets – Away – Christian Scott

