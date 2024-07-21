How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Published 1:06 am Sunday, July 21, 2024
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Alec Burleson on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are ninth-best in MLB play with 114 total home runs.
- Atlanta’s .407 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.
- The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- Atlanta ranks 19th in runs scored with 415 (4.3 per game).
- The Braves are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .304.
- The Braves’ 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.
- Atlanta has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective nine K/9, the third-best in the majors.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.194).
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Schwellenbach gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 13, the righty tossed seven innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Schwellenbach is aiming to earn his third straight quality start in this outing.
- Schwellenbach will try to build upon a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.5 frames per outing).
- So far he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/12/2024
|Padres
|W 6-1
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Matt Waldron
|7/13/2024
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|Dylan Cease
|7/14/2024
|Padres
|W 6-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Randy Vasquez
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Gibson
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|L 9-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sonny Gray
|7/21/2024
|Cardinals
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Miles Mikolas
|7/22/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Hunter Greene
|7/23/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|–
|–
|7/24/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Frankie Montás
|7/25/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|–
|Luis Severino
|7/26/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|–
|Christian Scott
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.