Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 22 Published 1:25 pm Monday, July 22, 2024

Marcell Ozuna will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (54-44) on Monday, July 22, when they match up with Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds (47-53) at Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves (-150), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this game against the Reds (+125) This contest’s over/under has been listed at 7.5. You can get -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Monday, July 22, 2024

Monday, July 22, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -150

Braves -150 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +125

Reds +125 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Reynaldo Lopez gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 13, the righty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

Lopez is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Lopez will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 17 appearances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank ninth-best in MLB play with 115 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks ninth in baseball, slugging .407.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Atlanta has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (417 total runs).

The Braves’ .304 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Braves’ 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.195).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.