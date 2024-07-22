How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
Published 7:06 am Monday, July 22, 2024
Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Hunter Greene on Monday at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Monday, July 22, 2024
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are ninth-best in MLB play with 115 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks ninth in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
- Atlanta has the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (417 total runs).
- The Braves rank 22nd in MLB with a .304 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 22 mark in baseball.
- Atlanta’s 3.46 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.0 K/9, the third-best in the majors.
- The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.195).
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Reynaldo Lopez (7-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday, July 13 against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- Lopez is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Lopez will try to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
- In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/13/2024
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|Dylan Cease
|7/14/2024
|Padres
|W 6-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Randy Vasquez
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Gibson
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|L 9-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sonny Gray
|7/21/2024
|Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Miles Mikolas
|7/22/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Hunter Greene
|7/23/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|–
|7/24/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Frankie Montás
|7/25/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|–
|Luis Severino
|7/26/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Kodai Senga
|7/27/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|David Peterson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.