How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22 Published 7:06 am Monday, July 22, 2024

Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Hunter Greene on Monday at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, July 22, 2024

Monday, July 22, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are ninth-best in MLB play with 115 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks ninth in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

Atlanta has the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (417 total runs).

The Braves rank 22nd in MLB with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 22 mark in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.46 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.0 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.195).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Reynaldo Lopez (7-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Saturday, July 13 against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

Lopez is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Lopez will try to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/13/2024 Padres L 4-0 Away Reynaldo López Dylan Cease 7/14/2024 Padres W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Randy Vasquez 7/20/2024 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Charlie Morton Kyle Gibson 7/20/2024 Cardinals L 9-5 Home Bryce Elder Sonny Gray 7/21/2024 Cardinals L 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds – Home Reynaldo López Hunter Greene 7/23/2024 Reds – Home Chris Sale – 7/24/2024 Reds – Home Chris Sale Frankie Montás 7/25/2024 Mets – Away – Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets – Away Reynaldo López David Peterson

