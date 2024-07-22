Sheriff’s Department warns of phone scam
Published 3:23 pm Monday, July 22, 2024
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department is warning the county’s residents of a scam call going around.
“We have received several calls from Claiborne County residents stating they got a call from someone claiming to be an employee of the Sheriff’s Office. This person is claiming that you have a warrant for your arrest and if you pay it over the phone, it would be taken care of,” the Sheriff’s Office shared on its Facebook page last week. “THIS IS A SCAM! DO NOT PAY ANYTHING OVER THE PHONE!”
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office will never call you requesting payment for a warrant or ticket.