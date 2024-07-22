Sheriff’s Department warns of phone scam

Published 3:23 pm Monday, July 22, 2024

By Staff Reports

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department is warning the county’s residents of a scam call going around.

“We have received several calls from Claiborne County residents stating they got a call from someone claiming to be an employee of the Sheriff’s Office. This person is claiming that you have a warrant for your arrest and if you pay it over the phone, it would be taken care of,” the Sheriff’s Office shared on its Facebook page last week. “THIS IS A SCAM! DO NOT PAY ANYTHING OVER THE PHONE!”

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office will never call you requesting payment for a warrant or ticket.

Email newsletter signup

More News Main

Report: Tennessee among top states with people in financial distress

Access changes to North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area

Tazewell man among those sentenced for operating pill mills in Tennessee and Florida

Annual tax-free weekend set for July 26-28

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup