American Red Cross says blood donors are needed

Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, July 23, 2024

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

(Photo sourced from Kentucky Today)
Kentucky Today

With August quickly approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to reinforce the blood supply as much as possible before the summer winds down.

Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed to help keep hospital shelves stocked through August.

Donors remain critically needed to support the Red Cross delivery of vital blood products, which are in demand around-the-clock as hospitals work to save lives this summer. When fewer people answer the call to donate, the blood supply can quickly shrink, and potentially cause some surgeries to be postponed.

You can help safeguard necessary care for patients. Simply book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To thank those who come to give Aug. 1-31, 2024, each donor will get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See RedCrossBlood.org/Help for details.

