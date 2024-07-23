Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 23 Published 9:32 am Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (54-45) will host Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds (48-53) at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 23, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves (-250), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+200) Sportsbooks have listed the total for this matchup at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -250

Braves -250 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +200

Reds +200 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 13-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, July 14, the lefty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Sale is trying to record his 11th quality start of the year.

Sale will try to build upon an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank ninth-best in MLB play with 115 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .404 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Braves are 17th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

Atlanta is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (418 total).

The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 21 mark in MLB.

Atlanta has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.195).

