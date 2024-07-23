How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, July 23: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Tuesday, July 23, 2024
In a Tuesday MLB slate that includes a lot of compelling matchups, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Minnesota Twins is a game to catch.
There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 23
Baltimore Orioles (60-39) at Miami Marlins (35-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Kyle Tyler (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (5-3, 2.82 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (50-51) at Cleveland Guardians (59-40)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry (0-2, 5.19 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: TBA
St. Louis Cardinals (52-48) at Pittsburgh Pirates (51-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (6-0, 1.9 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Lance Lynn (5-4, 4.39 ERA)
San Diego Padres (52-50) at Washington Nationals (47-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: TBA
- Padres Starter: Randy Vasquez (2-5, 4.57 ERA)
New York Mets (51-48) at New York Yankees (60-42)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (10-5, 3.17 ERA)
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (4-6, 4.13 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (50-50) at Toronto Blue Jays (45-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (8-7, 4.01 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong (2-2, 5.91 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (48-53) at Atlanta Braves (54-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.7 ERA)
- Reds Starter: TBA
Philadelphia Phillies (63-37) at Minnesota Twins (55-44)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.51 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.7 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (57-43) at Chicago Cubs (49-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.1 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (9-3, 3.77 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (27-75) at Texas Rangers (48-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-6, 3.02 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (51-50) at Kansas City Royals (56-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (7-6, 4.52 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (6-5, 6.44 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (53-46) at Colorado Rockies (37-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach (3-5, 5.46 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (3-4, 4.5 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (43-57) at Seattle Mariners (53-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (6-5, 2.79 ERA)
- Angels Starter: José Soriano (5-7, 3.71 ERA)
Houston Astros (52-48) at Oakland Athletics (40-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 3.44 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Jake Bloss (0-0, 4.7 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (48-53) at Los Angeles Dodgers (60-41)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (1-2, 3.23 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Jordan Hicks (4-6, 3.79 ERA)
