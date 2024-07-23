How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23 Published 10:05 am Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are ninth-best in MLB action with 115 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .404.

The Braves’ .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Atlanta ranks 22nd in runs scored with 418 (4.2 per game).

The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.46 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.195).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 13-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, July 14, the left-hander went five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Sale is looking to record his 11th quality start of the year.

Sale is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 18 outings this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2024 Padres W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Randy Vasquez 7/20/2024 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Charlie Morton Kyle Gibson 7/20/2024 Cardinals L 9-5 Home Bryce Elder Sonny Gray 7/21/2024 Cardinals L 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds L 4-1 Home Reynaldo López Hunter Greene 7/23/2024 Reds – Home Chris Sale Nick Martínez 7/24/2024 Reds – Home Chris Sale Frankie Montás 7/25/2024 Mets – Away – Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets – Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/28/2024 Mets – Away Chris Sale José Quintana

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.