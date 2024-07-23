Upcoming Back to School giveaways Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Wilderness Road Kiwanis will present their annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Festival Park in Cumberland Gap. There will be backpacks and books given away, face painting, concessions and games. For more information call 423-869-2444

On Saturday, August 3 The Realty Group, Preferred Rate Mortgage and THDA will present their Back to School Bash at Tazewell Municipal Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lots of free school supplies. There will also be vendors, live music, face painting, watermelon cutting, fire trucks, police cars, a Lifestar helicopter and so much more.

On Friday, July 26 Move Claiborne will be holding a Back to School Community Fun Walk at the Tazewell Municipal Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free and there will be door prizes, prizes for all students, fitness and line dance classes. For more information call 423-489-9829.