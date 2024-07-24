Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 24

Published 1:25 am Wednesday, July 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 24

Marcell Ozuna will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (54-45) on Wednesday, July 24, when they take on Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds (48-53) at Truist Park at 12:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers have listed the Braves (-135) as moneyline favorites against the Reds (+115). The total for this game is 8.5. The odds to exceed the over are +100, while the odds are -120 to go under.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024
  • Time: 12:20 PM ET
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

  • Moneyline Favorite: Braves -135
  • Moneyline Underdog: Reds +115
  • Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

  • Allan Winans will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • It’s the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

  • The Braves are ninth-best in MLB action with 115 total home runs.
  • Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .404.
  • The Braves are 17th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
  • Atlanta ranks 22nd in runs scored with 418 (4.2 per game).
  • The Braves rank 24th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 20 average in MLB.
  • Atlanta’s 3.46 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.195).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Betting Preview

Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 23

Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 23

Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 22

Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 22

WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, July 17

WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, July 17

WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, July 16

WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, July 16

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup