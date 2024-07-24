Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 24
Published 1:25 am Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Marcell Ozuna will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (54-45) on Wednesday, July 24, when they take on Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds (48-53) at Truist Park at 12:20 PM ET.
Oddsmakers have listed the Braves (-135) as moneyline favorites against the Reds (+115). The total for this game is 8.5. The odds to exceed the over are +100, while the odds are -120 to go under.
Braves vs. Reds Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024
- Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Matchup Betting Info
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds +115
- Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Allan Winans will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- It’s the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.
Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are ninth-best in MLB action with 115 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .404.
- The Braves are 17th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
- Atlanta ranks 22nd in runs scored with 418 (4.2 per game).
- The Braves rank 24th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 20 average in MLB.
- Atlanta’s 3.46 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.195).
