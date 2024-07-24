Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 24 Published 1:25 am Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Marcell Ozuna will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (54-45) on Wednesday, July 24, when they take on Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds (48-53) at Truist Park at 12:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers have listed the Braves (-135) as moneyline favorites against the Reds (+115). The total for this game is 8.5. The odds to exceed the over are +100, while the odds are -120 to go under.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -135

Braves -135 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +115

Reds +115 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Allan Winans will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.

It’s the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are ninth-best in MLB action with 115 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .404.

The Braves are 17th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 22nd in runs scored with 418 (4.2 per game).

The Braves rank 24th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 20 average in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.46 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.195).

