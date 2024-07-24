Cumberland Gap hosts Tri-State Outdoors Fest

Published 2:22 pm Wednesday, July 24, 2024

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Town of Cumberland Gap hosted the third annual Tri-State Outdoors Fest on Saturday. It was a day filled with outdoor excitement kicked off with the Blood, Sweat & Beers 5K and included representatives from local parks and outdoor agencies were on hand to share information on guided hikes, kayaking, caving, backpacking boating, ziplining and off-roading. There was also live music, regional vendors and workshops. The Kids Zone featured a climbing wall, interactive hikes, lessons in geocaching and water filtration and even the chance to pet a snake. (Photos submitted)

Email newsletter signup

More News Main

Upcoming Back to School giveaways

Sheriff’s Department warns of phone scam

Report: Tennessee among top states with people in financial distress

Access changes to North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup