Cumberland Gap hosts Tri-State Outdoors Fest Published 2:22 pm Wednesday, July 24, 2024

The Town of Cumberland Gap hosted the third annual Tri-State Outdoors Fest on Saturday. It was a day filled with outdoor excitement kicked off with the Blood, Sweat & Beers 5K and included representatives from local parks and outdoor agencies were on hand to share information on guided hikes, kayaking, caving, backpacking boating, ziplining and off-roading. There was also live music, regional vendors and workshops. The Kids Zone featured a climbing wall, interactive hikes, lessons in geocaching and water filtration and even the chance to pet a snake. (Photos submitted)