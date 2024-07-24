How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, July 24: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:18 am Wednesday, July 24, 2024
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins square off at Target Field.
Coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the information provided below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 24
Cincinnati Reds (48-53) at Atlanta Braves (54-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Frankie Montás (4-8, 4.85 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (53-48) at Pittsburgh Pirates (51-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Martín Pérez (1-5, 5.61 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 4.15 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (64-37) at Minnesota Twins (55-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Steven Okert (3-1, 4.4 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.54 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (58-43) at Chicago Cubs (49-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (2-4, 3.07 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: TBA
Boston Red Sox (54-46) at Colorado Rockies (37-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (6-7, 4.15 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (4-6, 3.87 ERA)
Houston Astros (52-49) at Oakland Athletics (41-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (7-7, 4.49 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (8-6, 4.14 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (44-57) at Seattle Mariners (53-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (8-10, 3.55 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (3-10, 5.28 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (48-53) at Atlanta Braves (54-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.7 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (3-5, 3.88 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (60-40) at Miami Marlins (36-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (1-3, 7.36 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Chayce McDermott (0-0, 0 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (50-52) at Cleveland Guardians (60-40)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (8-4, 3.58 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Jack Flaherty (7-5, 3.13 ERA)
San Diego Padres (53-50) at Washington Nationals (47-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (5-5, 3.9 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (5-9, 3.59 ERA)
New York Mets (52-48) at New York Yankees (60-43)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (3-1, 4.6 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (6-4, 3.73 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (51-50) at Toronto Blue Jays (45-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-3, 3.78 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin (5-7, 4.14 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (27-76) at Texas Rangers (49-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (6-4, 3.36 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-9, 5.22 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (52-50) at Kansas City Royals (56-46)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (7-6, 3.55 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (7-6, 4.78 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (48-53) at Los Angeles Dodgers (60-41)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Tyler Glasnow (8-5, 3.47 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (0-0, 0 ERA)
