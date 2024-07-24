How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 24 Published 1:05 am Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field on Wednesday at Truist Park against Allan Winans, who gets the start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 12:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream:

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank 10th-best in MLB play with 115 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .404.

The Braves’ .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 22nd in runs scored with 418 (4.2 per game).

The Braves rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Braves’ 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 19th in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.46 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.195).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Winans starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

It’s the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2024 Padres W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Randy Vasquez 7/20/2024 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Charlie Morton Kyle Gibson 7/20/2024 Cardinals L 9-5 Home Bryce Elder Sonny Gray 7/21/2024 Cardinals L 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds L 4-1 Home Reynaldo López Hunter Greene 7/24/2024 Reds – Home Allan Winans Frankie Montás 7/24/2024 Reds – Home Chris Sale Nick Martínez 7/25/2024 Mets – Away Charlie Morton Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets – Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/28/2024 Mets – Away Chris Sale José Quintana

