How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 24
Published 1:05 am Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field on Wednesday at Truist Park against Allan Winans, who gets the start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 12:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024
- Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank 10th-best in MLB play with 115 total home runs.
- Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .404.
- The Braves’ .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- Atlanta ranks 22nd in runs scored with 418 (4.2 per game).
- The Braves rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
- The Braves’ 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 19th in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.46 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks third in the majors.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.195).
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Winans starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- It’s the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2024
|Padres
|W 6-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Randy Vasquez
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Gibson
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|L 9-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sonny Gray
|7/21/2024
|Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Miles Mikolas
|7/22/2024
|Reds
|L 4-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Hunter Greene
|7/24/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Allan Winans
|Frankie Montás
|7/24/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Nick Martínez
|7/25/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Luis Severino
|7/26/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Kodai Senga
|7/27/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|David Peterson
|7/28/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|José Quintana
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.