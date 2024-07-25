Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 25 Published 5:25 am Thursday, July 25, 2024

Marcell Ozuna will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (54-46) on Thursday, July 25, when they match up with Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets (53-48) at Citi Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves, at -130, are favored in this game, while the Mets are underdogs at +105. The total for this matchup has been listed at 7.5.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024

Thursday, July 25, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -130

Braves -130 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +105

Mets +105 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (13-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Sunday, July 14 against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Sale has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Sale will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He’s averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank 10th in MLB play with 115 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Atlanta ranks 13th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Atlanta has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (422 total runs).

The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 21 average in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.200).

