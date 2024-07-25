How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
Published 7:07 am Thursday, July 25, 2024
Marcell Ozuna and Pete Alonso will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank 10th in baseball with 115 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Atlanta’s .403 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Braves rank 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- Atlanta ranks 22nd in runs scored with 422 (4.2 per game).
- The Braves are 23rd in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.
- Atlanta has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Atlanta’s pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.200).
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale (13-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday, July 14 against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Sale is looking to pick up his 11th quality start of the season.
- Sale is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Gibson
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|L 9-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sonny Gray
|7/21/2024
|Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Miles Mikolas
|7/22/2024
|Reds
|L 4-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Hunter Greene
|7/24/2024
|Reds
|L 9-4
|Home
|Allan Winans
|Frankie Montás
|7/25/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Luis Severino
|7/26/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kodai Senga
|7/27/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|David Peterson
|7/28/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|David Peterson
|7/29/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|–
|Colin Rea
|7/30/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|–
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.