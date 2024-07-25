How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25 Published 7:07 am Thursday, July 25, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and Pete Alonso will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024

Thursday, July 25, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank 10th in baseball with 115 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Atlanta’s .403 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.

The Braves rank 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 22nd in runs scored with 422 (4.2 per game).

The Braves are 23rd in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.200).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (13-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.

In his last outing on Sunday, July 14 against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Sale is looking to pick up his 11th quality start of the season.

Sale is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2024 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Charlie Morton Kyle Gibson 7/20/2024 Cardinals L 9-5 Home Bryce Elder Sonny Gray 7/21/2024 Cardinals L 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds L 4-1 Home Reynaldo López Hunter Greene 7/24/2024 Reds L 9-4 Home Allan Winans Frankie Montás 7/25/2024 Mets – Away Chris Sale Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets – Away Charlie Morton Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets – Away Spencer Schwellenbach David Peterson 7/28/2024 Mets – Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/29/2024 Brewers – Away – Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers – Away Chris Sale –

