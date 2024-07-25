Rev. Paul Thomas Collingsworth, 89 Published 3:38 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

Rev. Paul Thomas Collingsworth, age 89, was born Dec. 17, 1934 and departed this life on Sunday, July 21, 2024. He was saved at an early age and was a lifelong, faithful member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church. Paul was ordained on Feb. 3, 1973 and devoted his life preaching God’s word. He pastored several churches during his ministry. He was lovingly referred to as “Preacher Paul” by friends of Little Sycamore community.

He was preceded in death by parents Chuck and Becky Ramsey Collingsworth, brother Edd Collingsworth, sisters and brothers-in-law, Infant Molly Collingsworth, Anna Mae Bull, Hazel & Norman Cultice, and Charles Fultz.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Edith McAfee Collingsworth, daughters Karen (Roger) Brooks, Patricia Collingsworth, Freda (Mike) Jessee, Rita Collingsworth, and son Timothy Paul Collingsworth. (7) Grandchildren Crystal Gayle (Brian) Mosrie, Amy (Charlie) Bryant, Katie (Chris) Edds, Amanda (Dewight) Duncan, Laura (Brandon) Dalton, Johnathan (Jessica) Claggett, and David Brooks. (10) Great-grandchildren Chloe and Macy Hatfield, Caleb and Hudson Lane, Allison Brooks, Jacob and Jocelyn Claggett, Gracie Lyons, Caden Henry Edds and Nora Brooks.

Sisters Mary Fultz, Patsy Collingsworth and sister-in-law Marie Collingsworth. Brothers: John (Inez) Collingsworth, Tip (Rosa) Collingsworth and brothers-in-law Fred Bull and Jesse McAfee. Several nieces, nephews, and many special friends.

Receiving of friends will be Tues., July 23 at Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home from 5 – 8 pm. Funeral service will be held at Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church on Wed. July 24 at 11:00 am.

Burial in the Cook-Pleasant View Cemetery.

Officiating: Pastor Billy Westmoreland, Rev. Kenny Cole, and Johnathan Claggett

Music by Pleasant View Church Choir

Pallbearers: David Brooks, Caleb and Hudson Lane, Jacob Claggett, Eddie Collingsworth, Dewight Duncan, and Caden Edds.

Honorary Pallbearers: Deacons & all of his friends at Pleasant View Church and his preaching brethren.

